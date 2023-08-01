 Skip to main content
Search underway for kayaker on Tennessee River in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities say a search is underway for a kayaker upstream of the Guntersville Dam on the Tennessee River.

Authorities say the kayaker went missing Tuesday after being hit by a barge.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

