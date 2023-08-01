Search underway for kayaker on Tennessee River in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities say a search is underway for a kayaker upstream of the Guntersville Dam on the Tennessee River.
Authorities say the kayaker went missing Tuesday after being hit by a barge.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Marshall County authorities say a search is underway for a kayaker upstream of the Guntersville Dam on the Tennessee River.
Authorities say the kayaker went missing Tuesday after being hit by a barge.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com