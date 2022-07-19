 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Search on High Street in Florence yields 6 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl

Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a Florence home Monday.

LCDTF said agents found 6 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) and more than 4,200 fentanyl pills. Agents estimated the total street value of the drugs at about $64,000.

LCDTF plans to arrest a suspect on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect's identity is not yet available.

Additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues. 

Florence Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case.

