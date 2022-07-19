Search on High Street in Florence yields 6 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl

Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in a Florence home Monday.
LCDTF said agents found 6 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE) and more than 4,200 fentanyl pills. Agents estimated the total street value of the drugs at about $64,000.
LCDTF plans to arrest a suspect on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect's identity is not yet available.
Additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Florence Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case.