Search for suspected Decatur drug dealer ends in 2 arrests

Two people were arrested for drug-related charges on Thursday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Throughout the month of May, 23-year-old Kamir Rasheed Thompson of Decatur had been a primary suspect in an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl from a residence in the 600 block of 13th Avenue NW.
On May 17, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in The Sterrs. Investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl along with a portion of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say juveniles were present at this residence.
Following this occurrence, investigators obtained warrants for Thompson on two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $505,000 for trafficking in addition to another bond set at $100,000 for chemical endangerment of a child.
After the police department asked citizens to contact the tip line with any information on Thompson’s location, police received multiple tips over the next week.
Police say a search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive SW on Thursday where Thompson was found and taken into custody without incident.
The resident of this location, 21-year-old Aaliyah Meyonce Clayborn, was also found with Thompson, police say. Clayborn was found with marijuana, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia.
Clayborn was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Both were booked into the Morgan County jail.
Police say Clayborn had an active warrant with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for theft by fraudulent leasing. Upon her release from Morgan County, police say she will be taken to the Limestone County jail.
Thompson’s bond was set at $607,800. Clayborn’s bond was set at $900.