Search for Decatur suspect ends inside Hartselle clothes dryer

A Decatur suspect on the run for almost two months after running away from authorities and stealing a police car is now in jail.
Tyler James Freeman, 23, was located Feb. 3 inside a clothes dryer in a home on Nethery Road in Hartselle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
The search for Freeman began Dec. 11 after officials say he ran away during an attempted traffic stop and then stole a Somerville Police Department vehicle. That vehicle was later found, but Freeman was no longer inside. (Read more HERE)
Freeman now is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, escape, theft, and reckless endangerment.
He also faces warrants from the Hartselle Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.
Freeman is being held in the Morgan County Jail.