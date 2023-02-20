Search continues for woman last seen in Florence in late December 2022

Florence Police are asking the public's help in locating 63-year-old Linda Marie Harneck.
Harneck was last seen on or about Dec. 25, 2022, according to police. She left the area of Lombardy Street in Florence and never returned. Her travel of direction remains unknown.
She's described as a white female with blonde or strawberry-blonde hair and hazel eyes. She's about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 187 pounds.
Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.