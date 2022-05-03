 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search continues for missing Lauderdale Co. jail employee, inmate

  • Updated
  • 0
Vicky White and Casey White

Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White and Casey Cole White, an inmate, were last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022.

 Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday, April 29, with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.

In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White had sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.

Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found later the same day in Florence, but Casey White and Vicky White haven't been seen since the morning they left the jail.

Casey White is considered extremely dangerous. If you see either of them, contact local law enforcement immediately.

Click on any of the links below to learn more about the search. WAAY 31 will update this list as new information is made available.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you