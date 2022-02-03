Search continues for man who walked away from trial in Morgan County; victim's children speak out

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Search continues for man who walked away from trial in Morgan County; victim's children speak out

  • Updated
  • 0
Andreas Shackleford

Andreas Shackleford, accused of killing his wife in Decatur.

The search continues for a man who's accused of murdering his wife.

Court documents show Andreas Shackleford walked away from his trial in Morgan County on Monday.

He was previously out on bond. Now a warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.

PREVIOUS: Morgan County man accused of killing wife walks away from trial Monday; warrant issued for his re-arrest

"She was giving," Jerry Rankin said. "She was loving. She was there for everybody."

That's how Rankin describes his mother, Minnie Shackleford. It has been nearly five years since the 44-year-old was found dead in her Decatur home.

The mother of three was allegedly murdered by her own husband, Andreas Shackleford.

After previous delays in the case, Andreas Shackleford's trial was scheduled for Monday. He showed up to the Morgan County Courthouse, but he didn't stay.

"They went to recess before they called the jury, and he left," Minnie's daughter, Jazeil Crosby, said. "He just left; he disappeared. He had relatives still sitting in there that he came with, but he was gone."

"Third floor. Like, how did you get off the third floor, go down and just, boom, get into a vehicle and leave without no officers being called on or anything," Rankin said.

Minnie's children say they believe Andreas Shackleford's escape was planned, as a man they had never seen with him before showed up to the trial.

"Somebody close to him told me that he was talking crazy," Crosby said. "He was saying that he has nothing to lose. I honestly believe that if they do find him, he's going to make them kill him. He doesn't want to go back to prison at all. He would rather get took out or something before he goes to prison."

Minnie's children say right now they're numb and frustrated that justice for their mother is taking too long.

"If you have a mother out there, love her while she's here, because it gets hard without them," Rankin said.

"He knows he's wrong," Crosby said. "He knows that my mama was good to him. He knows that she didn't deserve that. He knows that we needed her."

As for the search for Andreas Shackleford, WAAY 31 learned Wednesday that U.S. Marshals are assisting Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in search efforts.

Minnie's children say they've heard he was spotted in Huntsville and Florence.

We'll keep you posted on search efforts.

If you see him, call authorities right away.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

