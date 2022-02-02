Search continues for man who walked away from trial in Morgan Co., victims children speak out

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH 12
AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 AM CST Thursday through 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are already running high and
could flood with additional heavy rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Search continues for man who walked away from trial in Morgan Co., victims children speak out

  • Updated
  • 0
Andreas Shackleford

Andreas Shackleford, accused of killing his wife in Decatur.

The search continues for a man who's accused of murdering his wife.

Court documents show Andreas Shackleford walked away from his trial in Morgan County on Monday.

He was previously out on bond. Now a warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.

PREVIOUS: Morgan County man accused of killing wife walks away from trial Monday; warrant issued for his re-arrest

"She was giving, Jerry Rankin said. "She was loving. She was there for everybody."

That's how Jerry Rankin describes his mother Minnie Shackleford.

It has been nearly 5 years since the 44-year-old was found dead in her Decatur home.

The mother of three allegedly murdered by her own husband Andreas Shackleford.

After previous delays in the case, Andreas' trial was scheduled for Monday.

He showed up to the Morgan County courthouse, but he didn't stay.

"They went to recess before they called the jury in he left," Minnie's daughter Jazeil Crosby said. "He just left, he disappeared. He had relatives still sitting in there that he came with but he was gone."

"Third floor, like how did you get off the third floor, go down and just boom get into a vehicle and leave without no officers being called on or anything," Rankin said.

Minnie's children say they believe Andreas' escape was planned, when a man they had never seen with him before showed up to the trial.

"Somebody close to him told me that he was talking crazy," Crosby said. "He was saying that he has nothing to lose. I honestly believe that if they do find him, he's going to make them kill him. He doesn't want to go back to prison at all. He would rather get took out or something before he goes to prison. He's going to make it real hard for them," Crosby said.

Minnie's children say right now they're numb, frustrated they say that justice for their mother is taking too long.

"If you have a mother out there, love her while she's here because it gets hard without them," Rankin said.

"He knows he wrong," Crosby said. "He knows that my mama was good to him. He knows that she didn't deserve that. He knows that we needed her."

As for the search for Andreas, WAAY 31 learned on Wednesday U.S. Marshals are assisting Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in search efforts.

Minnie's children say they've heard Andreas has been spotted in Huntsville and Florence too.

We'll keep you posted on search efforts.

If you see him, call authorities right away.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

