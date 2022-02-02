Search continues for man who walked away from trial in Morgan Co., victims children speak out

The search continues for a man who's accused of murdering his wife.
Court documents show Andreas Shackleford walked away from his trial in Morgan County on Monday.
He was previously out on bond. Now a warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.
"She was giving, Jerry Rankin said. "She was loving. She was there for everybody."
That's how Jerry Rankin describes his mother Minnie Shackleford.
It has been nearly 5 years since the 44-year-old was found dead in her Decatur home.
The mother of three allegedly murdered by her own husband Andreas Shackleford.
After previous delays in the case, Andreas' trial was scheduled for Monday.
He showed up to the Morgan County courthouse, but he didn't stay.
"They went to recess before they called the jury in he left," Minnie's daughter Jazeil Crosby said. "He just left, he disappeared. He had relatives still sitting in there that he came with but he was gone."
"Third floor, like how did you get off the third floor, go down and just boom get into a vehicle and leave without no officers being called on or anything," Rankin said.
Minnie's children say they believe Andreas' escape was planned, when a man they had never seen with him before showed up to the trial.
"Somebody close to him told me that he was talking crazy," Crosby said. "He was saying that he has nothing to lose. I honestly believe that if they do find him, he's going to make them kill him. He doesn't want to go back to prison at all. He would rather get took out or something before he goes to prison. He's going to make it real hard for them," Crosby said.
Minnie's children say right now they're numb, frustrated they say that justice for their mother is taking too long.
"If you have a mother out there, love her while she's here because it gets hard without them," Rankin said.
"He knows he wrong," Crosby said. "He knows that my mama was good to him. He knows that she didn't deserve that. He knows that we needed her."
As for the search for Andreas, WAAY 31 learned on Wednesday U.S. Marshals are assisting Decatur police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in search efforts.
Minnie's children say they've heard Andreas has been spotted in Huntsville and Florence too.
If you see him, call authorities right away.