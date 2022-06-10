 Skip to main content
Search continues for man who shot at police in Arab

  • Updated
Sherman Nicholas Pierce

The search continues for a man who allegedly shot at police in Arab about midnight Friday.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said the incident began when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect kept driving. The officer followed the suspect's vehicle on Guntersville Road toward Guntersville.

The suspect turned on Warrenton Road and began firing a gun at officers, Washburn said, striking the passenger side mirror of a police vehicle.

The suspect eventually exited the vehicle and ran into the woods. Washburn said the Arab Police Department, Guntersville Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Blount County Sheriff's Office and Cullman County Sheriff's Office searched the area for hours, but the suspect has not been apprehended yet.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Sherman Nicholas Pierce of Arab. He is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call Arab Police Department at 256-586-7525 or 256-586-8124.

