Search continues for inmate who escaped from Decatur facility

An inmate who escaped Monday from a facility in Decatur remains at large as of Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Douglas Kyle Paseur, 35, escaped about 7:14 p.m. Monday from the North Alabama Community Base Facility. He was wearing a white T-shirt, tan DOC-issued pants, no shoes and handcuffs at the time, authorities said.
Paseur is approximately 6 foot, 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos.
He was in prison on drug charges.
An ADOC spokesperson said the department's Law Enforcement Services Division continues to work with local law enforcement to track down and recapture Paseur.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.