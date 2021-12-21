Search continues for driver who hit, killed Florence woman

Lori Avery had been an employee at American Wholesale Book Company since November. She worked as an order filler.
On Tuesday morning, her co-workers held a moment of silence to being mourning her loss.
According to one employee, Lori was known to walk to and from work. Sometimes, she would catch rides.
Monday evening, she walked home. While on her way, she was struck by a hit and run driver on Chisholm Road, south of Rasch Road.
Lori's mother, Laura Maryon, had the following to say about her daughter:
“She was kind, loving and a hard worker who cared about family and friends and would never intentionally hurt anyone. She was my world," said Maryon.
The Florence Police Department is still looking for the driver.
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 256-760-6597 or dispatch at 256-760-6610.