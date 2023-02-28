 Skip to main content
Search continues for dialysis patient last seen in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Lee Green Jr.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Donald Lee Green Jr. 

Green is a white male about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 189 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in mid-February in Jackson County, according to the sheriff's office. Family members said Green is on dialysis and was instructed not to go more than two days without treatment. 

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Capt. Marty May at 256-574-9761.

