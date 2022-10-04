Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville.
Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne.
Britt is described as being about 6 feet tall, with a slim build and weighing about 160 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Britt's whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.