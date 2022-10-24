Search continues for 19-year-old last seen Sept. 26 in DeKalb County

Family and friends of 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to please come forward.
Purvis was last seen leaving an address on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on Sept. 26. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says she remains missing as of Saturday, and her family and friends are very worried about her.
Purvis is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100-120 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff's office says her loved ones are asking her to please come home or at least call and let someone know she is OK.
"The sheriff's office would like to let Makenna know she is not in any trouble at all," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "We only want to see Makenna back safe with the family and friends that love her so dearly."
On Saturday, the sheriff's office joined Fisher Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and area fire departments for an eight-hour search of the area where Purvis was last seen.
The sheriff's office said team members from all over North Alabama and Tennessee worked together, but unfortunately, no sign of Purvis was found.
Anyone who knows where she might be or has seen her is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 256-845-3801 or 256-845-8562.