Scottsboro's Cedar Hill Cemetery walk returns after 2-year hiatus

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people headed to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro Sunday to attend the 3rd annual cemetery walk.
The event featured attendees getting to hear stories from actors playing Scottsboro residents of the past, such as a daredevil pilot and an actress.
During the two years off, the community was asking when the event would return.
"During those two years that we didn't have it, we had lots of people asking when is the cemetery stroll coming back, when is the cemetery stroll coming back"? said Julia Everett, an event organizer. "We are very excited about it and we think the public is as well."
A lot of this year's attendees were returning from the past, but one actor was performing in her very first cemetery stroll.
Dr. Sylvia Coleman, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Scottsboro High School, acted as Mary Boyd Robinson Cothran, a former slave.
When she passed away, Cothran possibly was the oldest living person in Scottsboro.
Even though Coleman never knew Cothran, she learned she actually has a close connection with her.
"I'm related to her," said Coleman. "My mother is a Toliver and the Toliver's are part of her descendants."
This year's event was considered a success and there are already plans to bring it back for a fourth year next year.