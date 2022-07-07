 Skip to main content
Scottsboro women charged with drug trafficking, more after fentanyl, meth found in home

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayla Brooke Hambrick and Keri Brooke Winkles

Two women face drug charges after Scottsboro Police Department officers were called to help with a medical call.

When they arrived at the home on County Road 30 on Wednesday, officers said they found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight, said Sgt. Ryan Putman, department spokesman.

Putman said they found 1.4 grams of fentanyl, 0.25 grams of methamphetamine, and 2.3 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Kayla Brooke Hambrick was charged with drug trafficking. Keri Brooke Winkles was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked in the Jackson County Jail.

Hambrick’s bond was set at $25,000 and Winkles’ bond was set at $8,000.

