Scottsboro woman facing multiple drug charges after Jackson County joint investigation

A Scottsboro woman was arrested on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges after a search on West Willow Street in Scottsboro uncovered several illegal items, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the search was part of a joint investigation by their agency, Scottsboro Police Department, Skyline Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Drug Task Force.
During the search on April 1, investigators found about 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.3 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of suspected heroin and $3,270 in U.S. currency. The sheriff's office said they also found "bongs, digital scales, pipes and baggies, which are indicative of drug sales."
Angel Brite Stewart, 33, is charged with trafficking (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
She was booked into the Jackson County Jail, where she remained Monday in lieu of $43,500 bond.