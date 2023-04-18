Scottsboro woman accused of sending obscene materials to children

A Jackson County woman faces multiple charges after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says she sent “inappropriate messages, images, and videos” to children.
Kasie Renea Stone, 40, of Scottsboro was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child less than 16, transmitting obscene matter to a child by computer, and possession of obscene matter.
Her bond was set at $250,000.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation began in March and involved minors in schools in Marshall County and surrounding city schools. Search warrants were obtained for several social media accounts and interviews were conducted with victims.
Investigators believe there are additional victims in Marshall and surrounding counties. They are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency to file a report.