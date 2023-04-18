 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsboro woman accused of sending obscene materials to children

  • Updated
  • 0
Kasie Renea Stone

Kasie Renea Stone

A Jackson County woman faces multiple charges after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says she sent “inappropriate messages, images, and videos” to children.

Kasie Renea Stone, 40, of Scottsboro was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child less than 16, transmitting obscene matter to a child by computer, and possession of obscene matter.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation began in March and involved minors in schools in Marshall County and surrounding city schools. Search warrants were obtained for several social media accounts and interviews were conducted with victims.

Investigators believe there are additional victims in Marshall and surrounding counties. They are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency to file a report.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you