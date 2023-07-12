Scottsboro’s first Whataburger opens this week

If you’re familiar with their famous burgers and irresistible sauces, you know Whataburger’s arrival to Scottsboro is a big deal!
The new Whataburger is set to open Friday at 11 a.m. at 23065 John T Reid Parkway.
According to Whataburger, this will be the first location for the restaurant chain in Scottsboro.
Whataburger says the new location will bring more than 100 jobs to the community.
“We are dedicated to serving as a hub for locals and committed to fostering a stronger community by building partnerships with area schools and organizations,” said John Reno, chief executive officer of MWB Restaurants. “We are thrilled to open our doors in Scottsboro and can’t wait to welcome in friends, both new and familiar, to our newest location.”
Whataburger is open 24/7 and 364 days a year. It is only closed on Christmas Day.
In addition to being available in the restaurant, Whataburger Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, One-of-a-Kind Creamy Pepper Sauce and more are offered at Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie grocery stores across the state.
You can find more information by visiting the Whataburger website HERE.