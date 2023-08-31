Scottsboro police warn of scam asking for money to bail a friend or family member out of jail

The Scottsboro Police Department is warning the public about a current scam.
Scottsboro police say people have been getting called from others pretending to be a bonding company.
The caller tells them a family member or friend is in jail and that they must use a mobile payment service app to make bail.
"If someone is asking you for money over the phone, in any case whether it is a bonding scam or not, if they are asking you for money over the phone, don’t give it to them because you are probably getting scammed," said Scottsboro Police Department Detective Sgt. Ryan Putman.
Police urge you to avoid becoming a victim by following these simple steps:
-Get in contact with the facility where the person in custody is located.
-See if they are there and eligible to make bail.
-Go to the bonding company in person and meet with the bonding agent.
-Avoid making payments through a mobile payment service app on the phone.