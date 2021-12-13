Scottsboro police officer indicted on child abuse, domestic violence charges

An officer with the Scottsboro Police Department has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottsboro Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the arrest of 32-year-old Ryan Manning on Monday. ALEA said Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer requested ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation investigate allegations regarding willful abuse of a child and second-degree domestic violence.
ALEA said the case was sent to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, who requested a special prosecutor before presenting it to a grand jury. Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann presented the case to a Jackson County grand jury on Dec. 8, who indicted Manning on the charges.
He was released from the county jail about five hours after his arrest on $50,000 bond.