Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect

A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school.
Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
Police charged him with burglary, theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail on a $5,600 bond.
During the investigation, police said they linked Mile to more acts of vandalism and expect to charge him for those, too.