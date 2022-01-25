Scottsboro officer accused of beating child no longer with police force

The Scottsboro Police Department has confirmed former officer Ryan Manning stopped working for the department earlier this month. Manning is accused of using physical force to cause multiple fractures to his child.
Scottsboro Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Manning’s arrest Dec. 13. Manning was employed as a Scottsboro police officer at the time, which followed an investigation requested by the Scottsboro police chief.
Manning stopped being an officer in Scottsboro on Jan. 5, the department said.
Six days later, he appeared in court for arraignment on charges of willful abuse/torture of a child and second-degree domestic violence. Court records show Manning intended to harm the child but do not state how old the child is or when the alleged abuse occurred.
A pretrial hearing has been set for Feb. 1, with trial set to begin Feb. 14. Manning currently remains out on $50,000 bond.