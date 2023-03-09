Scottsboro mother displaced over nine weeks by burst pipe

A son is raising concerns over pipe burts at his mother’s housing facility. It forced her out of her home. He says he’s had to move his mother in with him and his wife.
Months have passed and property managers have yet to fix the pipes.
Tom Clark says the pipe burts happened back on Dec. 24th at Beaver Cove, a low-income housing facility out in Scottsboro where his mother lived.
He adds zero progress has been made and he's heard no word as far as when his mom's apartment will be ready for her to move back in.
Like any son would, Clark wants to see his mother back happy again.
His 76-year-old mother has been living with him for nine weeks.
He's been working tirelessly to get answers on when she can go home. Thus far he's heard nothing.
At the end of the day, these senior citizens deserve more than this. They've earned the right to be comfortable in their golden years," said Clark.
Her home has no carpet, doors off the hinges and more.
This nine week displacement isn't something Clark could’ve foreseen because he says when the apartment initially flooded, Beaver Cove was responsive.
"They had people out there that afternoon and they worked diligently for probably about three to four days," he said.
After Jan. 2nd, he says tenants like his mom were neglected. That forced him to go to local and then eventually property management.
"There was never any progress. I actually ended up going to her and saying look, 'I'm going to call you every week. Let's have a standing wednesday phone call because I need some updates,' and this was probably the five or six week period," said Clark.
WAAY 31 attempted to speak tto a manager at Beaver Cove to get answers for them. The maintenance worker there said the manager wouldn't be back for another four weeks due to health concerns.
WAAY 31 also attempted to speak with the property that manages Beaver Cove, Sunbelt Management Associates - in Albertville. They declined to speak on this situation.
Clark says no one has any idea when Wanda can lay her head down at night to the place she's known for over ten years, which is home.
"She's made relationships. She has groups of women that she loves to sit on her front porch and talk to. This has become her home," said Clark.
We’ll stay on top of this story and continue to try to get some answers for Tom and Wanda Clark and the other tenants.