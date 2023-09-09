 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsboro man killed in Jackson County wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Wreck

A Scottsboro man is dead after a fatal wreck on Friday in Jackson County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 41-year-old Ever Noe Vella-Fuentes was critically injured after being ejected from his car.

The car went off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The crash happened on Alabama 79 near Dale Street, approximately 10 miles south of Scottsboro, in Jackson County.

Vella-Fuentes was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com