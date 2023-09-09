Scottsboro man killed in Jackson County wreck

A Scottsboro man is dead after a fatal wreck on Friday in Jackson County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 41-year-old Ever Noe Vella-Fuentes was critically injured after being ejected from his car.
The car went off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
The crash happened on Alabama 79 near Dale Street, approximately 10 miles south of Scottsboro, in Jackson County.
Vella-Fuentes was transported to Highlands Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.