Scottsboro man killed in crash while trying to elude police

A Scottsboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash while trying to elude police.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 33-year-old Luke F. Crockett was fatally injured when the Jeep he was driving went off the road and struck multiple trees.

Crockett was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Jackson County 21 near McClendon Drive.

That's approximately 200 feet north of Scottsboro, in Jackson County.

Crockett was attempting to elude a Scottsboro Police Officer at the time of crash, ALEA says.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

