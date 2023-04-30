Scottsboro man killed in crash while trying to elude police

A Scottsboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash while trying to elude police.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 33-year-old Luke F. Crockett was fatally injured when the Jeep he was driving went off the road and struck multiple trees.
Crockett was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Jackson County 21 near McClendon Drive.
That's approximately 200 feet north of Scottsboro, in Jackson County.
Crockett was attempting to elude a Scottsboro Police Officer at the time of crash, ALEA says.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.