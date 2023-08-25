Scottsboro man identified as plastic-wrapped homicide victim found in river

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the river and wrapped in black plastic near South Sauty Creek Boat Ramp on Aug. 18.
Jamari Jajuan Moore, 25, of Scottsboro died by homicide, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
No information on suspects has been released.
The sheriff’s office says it, the Scottsboro Police Department, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Jackson County District Attorneys Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
Last week, Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen told WAAY his office received a call of a gruesome discovery about 1 p.m. Aug. 18.
"We got a call from a fisherman who noticed what he thought was a bag, it ended up being black plastic," said Harnen. "It was rather large and he was concerned about it, so he contacted the sheriff's office."
Anyone who has any information related to the crime is urged to contact Capt. Tim Creel with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610.
