Scottsboro man faces several charges after being found with synthetic marijuana, cocaine, meth

A Scottsboro man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking, after being found with five different substances, drug paraphernalia, handguns and cash.
Scottsboro Police said officers were investigating complaints of drug use and/or sales in the 200 block of Poplar Street on Tuesday when they located the following:
- 188 grams of synthetic marijuana
- 16.5 grams of cocaine
- 8 grams of methamphetamine
- Two kinds of pills
- Drug paraphernalia
- Two handguns
- $1,640 in cash
Police arrested 61-year-old Randy Roosevelt Appleton on charges of trafficking in synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appleton was released from the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday on $50,500 bond.