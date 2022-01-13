Scottsboro man charged after pot, meth, fentanyl, crack, guns, more found in bust

A Scottsboro man faces multiple drug and other charges after a year-long trafficking investigation.
John Allen Leightner, 31, was arrested Wednesday in his Lemon Street home.
He is charged with trafficking in morphine, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, six counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He’s in the Jackson County Jail on a $130,500 bond.
Drug agents said they seized 361 grams of methamphetamine, 326 ounces of marijuana, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of cocaine HCL (powder), 86 grams of fentanyl, 420 grams of Spice (synthetic cannabinoid), 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, four handguns and seven rifles.
The arrest and raid were conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Drug Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Scottsboro Police Department and other agencies.
More charges against Leightner and others could be coming, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.