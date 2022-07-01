Scottsboro lost-luggage retailer Unclaimed Baggage gets its own ‘Jeopardy!’ category

Unclaimed Baggage got the honor of being featured in its own category in Thursday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”
The category was titled “Tales from the Unclaimed Baggage Center” and featured answers about the retailer’s location and unique finds.
See all of the answers below.
Unclaimed Baggage can be found online here and at its brick-and-mortar store in Scottsboro, where it serves as the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage.
“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays on WAAY 31. Classic episodes air at 3 p.m., with new episodes at 3:30 p.m.