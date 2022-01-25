 Skip to main content
Scottsboro City Schools staying virtual all week due to Covid-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Scottsboro City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools will remain virtual for the rest of this week due to Covid-19.

Students initially were scheduled to return on Wednesday.

“While we are beginning to see fewer positive cases being reported, we continue to have many who are reporting COVID-like symptoms and are either trying to see a doctor and/or awaiting test results from recent testing,” Superintendent Amy Childress said in a letter to parents.

She said a decision about returning to classrooms or remaining virtual next week will be made no later than 4 p.m. Friday.

Scottsboro is one of a handful of schools on remote learning this week. See the complete list HERE

