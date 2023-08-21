Scottsboro City Schools: Collins Intermediate student disciplined after threat investigation

“Disciplinary action” has been taken against a Collins Intermediate student accused of threatening a fellow student, according to the Scottsboro City School System.
Despite online rumors, both the school system and Scottsboro Police Department tell WAAY no gun or other weapon was found during a search.
Collins Intermediate learned of the threat Friday. Since the alleged threat was not directed at the school but did involve a student, “the district conducted a threat assessment in accordance with Alabama State Department of Education guidelines. The school’s administration has taken disciplinary action against the student in accordance with the results of that assessment and the District’s Code of Conduct.”