Scooter’s Coffee coming to Boaz

A new place to get coffee - and a lot more - is coming to Boaz.

Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru specialty coffee restaurant, is headed to the city, officials announced Friday.

“The expansion into the Boaz community comes as a result of a multi-unit agreement recently signed by local business owners Michael and Jenny Higdon. The Boaz location is currently in development, while plans for additional locations will be underway soon,” according to a news release.

“We first tried Scooter’s Coffee while vacationing out of town and quickly fell in love,” Jenny Higdon said in the release.

“I am obsessed with good coffee, so I was excited when Michael told me that Scooter’s was looking to expand in Alabama. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Scooter’s Coffee to bring their high-quality drinks and food items to our very own community!”

Scooters offers specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

This site will join two already-open North Alabama locations: one in Athens and another in Cullman.

