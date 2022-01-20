School events continue despite transition to remote learning

Despite a high number of schools transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the week, many school events remain as scheduled.
The decision to take kids out of the classroom is primarily based on staff shortages. School leaders say continuing with sports and other events is important, because it helps keep a sense of normalcy for kids.
"I think it’s great. I think that kids do better if they still get a chance to go out and be with their friends and play the sports that they love and not just have to be at home stuck inside," said Jennifer Lee, mother of two Hartselle High School students.
One of Lee's children is currently in-season as a basketball player at Hartselle. She said her son is a social butterfly and doesn't prefer learning remotely at home. However, he is glad to still have basketball.
"He loves that, because he’s a big sports guy," Lee said. "He enjoys still getting to come to practice, still getting to go to games. We had a game the other night in Huntsville, so that makes him happy, to be with his friends and still be able to play sports."
Hartselle High School Principal Brad Cooper said school officials met and discussed that, despite them transitioning to remote learning due to a severe staff shortage, it was important to continue extracurricular activities as much as possible.
"Those students have worked so hard in the off-season," Cooper said. "They’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and I think we saw the effects a couple of years ago when we pulled sports away from everyone, how much it mattered."
Lee agrees. She believes the school system is doing the right thing by shutting down the classroom, but allowing kids to play sports during this time is vital.
"Because the kids love it, and it gives them something to do," she said. "I just think it’s important."