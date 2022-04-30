Scattered thunderstorms arrive overnight Sunday morning

Out ahead of an approaching cold front, a broken line of showers and storms arrives in northwest Alabama just after midnight, early Sunday. The line will continue to weaken as it treks southeast through the area with some areas dodging rain all together. The overnight storms are not expected to be strong or severe but areas closer to the Shoals could see some winds gusting to 30-40 MPH, along with heavy rain.
Once the line clears North Alabama by the late morning hours, the rest of Sunday remains mostly dry with clearing skies through the afternoon with highs near 80.
The work week will feature weather that is less than perfect. Yes, temperatures stay warm but scattered showers and storms stick around, too. The pattern remains unsettled and as a result, we'll at least have the chance for a few showers and storms every day next week.