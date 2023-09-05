Scattered storms tonight, severe weather possible Wednesday

Scattered storms remain the forecast this evening, primarily for those along the Alabama/Tennessee state line. Mostly cloudy skies will persist for those of us south of the Tennessee River. I do think the Trash Pandas game will be good-to-go.
The Tennessee Valley is under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday due to a cold front that will move through and bring storms. The biggest threats are gusty winds and torrential rain. Rain in front of the line will develop in the late morning and early afternoon. The stronger storms actually attached to the front will move through in the late afternoon and early evening. By the time we head to bed on Wednesday night, conditions should be mostly dry.
By Thursday, and in fact all the way through the weekend, we will be thanking that cold front because our high temperatures will sit only in the mid and upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine persists with much lower humidity through Tuesday.
Widespread rain and storms return next Wednesday and last through the end of the work-week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms on-and-off throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.