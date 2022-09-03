Scattered storms to begin your holiday weekend

A stormy weather pattern begins Saturday for North Alabama. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Labor Day weekend. There will be some dry time to squeeze in outdoor activities, but plan on an alternate indoor location should storms develop where you are.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches this weekend may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for those who see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Daily chances for storms continue all of next week. High temperatures will stay below average in the low to mid 80s.
In the tropics, we now have two tropical storms! Danielle weakened last night after briefly reaching hurricane status Friday. It will restrengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, but remains over water causing no issue to land. Tropical Storm Earl developed overnight as well. Earl will also remain over open water, but may cause some gusty winds and rough surf for Puerto Rico this weekend.