Scattered storms the next two days then a soaking rain Thursday

Dense fog has developed this morning as thick cloud cover has trapped moisture near the surface. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes for your morning drive and don't forget to use your low beam headlights! Fog should lift past sunrise but the clouds will stick around. Spotty showers and storms are back this afternoon and evening before winding down overnight. We'll do it all over again Wednesday, but a bit more sunshine tomorrow will push highs closer to 90 degrees.
The best rain chances this week will be Wednesday night into Thursday. This is all thanks to a very slow moving low pressure responsible for the significant flash flooding in Texas Monday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be with us through Thursday night and maybe early Friday as a result. Fortunately, the heaviest rain will stay to our south, but not by much. Much of Mississippi, Louisiana, and even central Alabama could see 4 to 6 inches of rain over the next three days. Our rainfall totals will range from a half inch to the north to two inches for our southern counties.
The weekend looks very typical for late August. We dry out as the low pressure pushes eastward, but it will stay warm and humid. We'll keep a small chance for isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will push highs to near 90 degrees.