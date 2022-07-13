Scattered storms stick around for Wednesday

We will see a brief lull in showers and storms late morning. However, another round of storms will develop this afternoon due to a slow moving cold front moving through the area. Some storms later today could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main concerns. Despite Wednesday's cold front, highs remain in the low 90s heading into the weekend.
Thursday will be much drier in the morning and lunchtime hours and will be slightly warmer, as well. Highs will be in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms return buy late afternoon and stick around through dinner time.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread thunderstorms throughout the day. A few storms will be strong to marginally severe. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Storms ending past sunset. Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.