Scattered storms remain for the rest of the work-week

Scattered strong storms remain possible throughout dinnertime but these storms do not pose a threat for severe weather.
These are pop-up in nature, which means that not all of us will see the storms but those that do will see brief periods of heavy rain and plenty of flashes of lightning.
Thursday starts off cloudy but mostly dry with wake-up temperatures sitting in the low 70s. More humidity and more scattered storms come into play by afternoon.
High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s for the day and storms will last from lunchtime through just after the evening commute home. Friday has essentially copycat conditions, but high temperatures will sit in the low 90s.
Saturday will bring very isolated scattered storms during lunchtime but they will be short lives in nature, so don't go cancelling your outdoor weekend plans just yet.
High temperatures for the day will yet again sit in the low 90s. Sunday and brings afternoon and evening storms that will lead directly into morning showers on Monday. The best news of the week....Tuesday brings sunshine and blue skies with highs near 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.