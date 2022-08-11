Scattered storms remain for one more day this week

Thursday carries a continued chance for rain for North Alabama. Storms will move a bit faster today, which should help to limit the flooding potential. Even so, heavy rain and gusty winds remain possible through the evening hours.
The much-anticipated cold front moves through late tonight and early Friday, setting the stage for a beautiful August weekend! Highs are still in the lower 90s, but abundant sunshine and low humidity will keep things very comfortable through Sunday. The break from the humidity does not last long though, as spotty storm chances return next week.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.