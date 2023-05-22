Scattered storms Monday afternoon

Temperatures are in the low 60s to get your Monday started. It stays dry for your morning commute but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain but the severe weather risk is low today.
Showers and storms continue this evening and overnight before tapering off throughout the day Tuesday. High temperatures are kept in check thanks to cloud cover. We'll reach the low 80s this afternoon followed by the upper 70s tomorrow.
Quiet and seasonable weather takes over Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures rebound into the mid 80s. A few showers return to the forecast Friday and Saturday but it won't be a washout. Heat and humidity build in early next week as highs approach 90 degrees.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and one or two storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.