Scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening

The fog is back to begin our Friday morning. Plan on an extra five to ten minutes on your morning commute and remember your low beam lights! Otherwise, temperatures are in the low to mid 70s and it feels quite soupy stepping outside. There will be a bit more sunshine once the fog lifts later today. High temperatures approach 90 degrees this afternoon but the storm chances stay with us. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and a lot of lightning this afternoon and evening. Most storms will end by sunset. However, any lingering activity could briefly delay high school football games tonight. Kickoff temperatures in the low 80s will dip into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.
Your weekend still looks mostly dry, but it will be warm and muggy. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are back in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Spotty storms can't be ruled out each afternoon. Don't cancel your outdoor plans! Just make sure you have somewhere to go if a storm pops up where you are. Storm chances appear to be a bit higher next week as a wet weather pattern potentially takes over once again. A very early look at Labor Day weekend shows continued chances for showers and storms and below average temperature in the mid to upper 80s.