Scattered storms for Election Day, higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday

This primary election morning is dry, but there is some fog in the higher terrain of northeast Alabama. Otherwise, it is cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the mid 60s. The stalled frontal boundary to our south will finally lift northward later today. Along the front, spotty showers will develop in our southern counties by 9 or 10 AM. As the front moves north and we get more daytime heating, these showers will intensify to a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected today, but some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Scattered storms continue through the overnight hours before we get a brief break in the rain Wednesday morning.
Several more waves of potentially heavy rain are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening ahead of our next cold front. While the risk for heavy rain and localized flooding is higher this week, there is a low end chance for strong to marginally severe storms tomorrow and Thursday. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat for any severe storms. The tornado threat is virtually zero. There is a slower trend with the passage of this cold front, which would keep rain chances in the forecast through early Friday. On top of the 2 to 3 inches of rain we have seen in the last few days, another 2 to 3 inches will be possible through Friday.
Conditions will improve for the Memorial Day weekend! Saturday is perfect with highs in the low 80s and sunny. We heat up through the weekend, eventually hitting 90 for the holiday itself Monday.