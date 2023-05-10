Scattered storms expected this evening and again on Thursday

Scattered showers and storms have developed in northwest Alabama this afternoon and will stick around that area through the early evening. Some of that rain will drift northeast closer to I-65 this evening as well. Severe weather is not expected, but watch out for heavy downpours and lightning. Most of the rain should clear out by midnight.
Tomorrow should start dry, but redeveloping thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening. These will be more widespread than we have seen in recent days, increasing your chances of receiving rain. As a result, highs will dip to the low 80s.
Typical daytime thunderstorms will remain possible Friday through the weekend, but will likely remain fairly isolated. This should help push highs to the mid 80s Friday and near 90 for Mother's Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: ESE 4-9 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 8-16 MPH.