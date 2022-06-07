 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson
and northeastern Madison Counties through 1000 AM CDT...

At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Gurley, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Pleasant Groves, Hytop,
Princeton, Estillfork, Larkin and Trenton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Scattered storms all day Tuesday, heavy rain and flooding threat continues

Rainfall Forecast
Carson Meredith

Scattered thunderstorms continue across North Alabama this morning. The severe weather risk is low this morning, but strong storms could produce gusty winds up to 40 or 50 MPH. Hit and miss storms will continue all day. Storm coverage peaks during the early afternoon. With enough fuel in place later today, the severe weather potential could be a touch higher. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is in effect today for our entire coverage area for the risk of damaging winds up to 60 MPH.

Storm coverage drops this evening as we lose daytime heating. Having said that, a nearby frontal boundary could set off additional spotty storms overnight. For Wednesday, we will be keeping an extremely close eye on a cluster of storms that develops in the Plains and races eastward. Latest model guidance brings widespread storms into North Alabama around lunchtime Wednesday. This cluster of storms could bring a higher risk for more widespread risk for strong to severe storms, with damaging winds being the main threat to watch once again. Storms exit our area Wednesday evening, allowing for a brief reprieve in the storms Thursday.

Another round of heavy rain and storms is expected Friday, but timing for that system is still up in the air at this time. The risk for flooding will increase by the end of the week thanks to repeated rounds of heavy rain. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected through Friday will locally higher amounts possible. Fortunately, the weekend is trending drier. Outside of spotty showers Saturday, expect a good bit of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low to mid 80s.

