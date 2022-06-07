Scattered storms all day Tuesday, heavy rain and flooding threat continues

Scattered thunderstorms continue across North Alabama this morning. The severe weather risk is low this morning, but strong storms could produce gusty winds up to 40 or 50 MPH. Hit and miss storms will continue all day. Storm coverage peaks during the early afternoon. With enough fuel in place later today, the severe weather potential could be a touch higher. A Level 1 risk for severe weather is in effect today for our entire coverage area for the risk of damaging winds up to 60 MPH.
Storm coverage drops this evening as we lose daytime heating. Having said that, a nearby frontal boundary could set off additional spotty storms overnight. For Wednesday, we will be keeping an extremely close eye on a cluster of storms that develops in the Plains and races eastward. Latest model guidance brings widespread storms into North Alabama around lunchtime Wednesday. This cluster of storms could bring a higher risk for more widespread risk for strong to severe storms, with damaging winds being the main threat to watch once again. Storms exit our area Wednesday evening, allowing for a brief reprieve in the storms Thursday.
Another round of heavy rain and storms is expected Friday, but timing for that system is still up in the air at this time. The risk for flooding will increase by the end of the week thanks to repeated rounds of heavy rain. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected through Friday will locally higher amounts possible. Fortunately, the weekend is trending drier. Outside of spotty showers Saturday, expect a good bit of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low to mid 80s.