Scattered storms all day Tuesday, heavy rain and flooding threat continues

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson and northeastern Madison Counties through 1000 AM CDT... At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Gurley, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Hollywood, Skyline, Gurley, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Princeton, Estillfork, Larkin and Trenton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH