Scattered storm chances return Monday afternoon and evening

It will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, thanks to the humidity. Spotty showers develop just after lunchtime, scattered storms come into the forecast in the early evening and persist essentially to the bedtime hours.
Given the heavy rain that some of our cities saw yesterday, there is a possibility for localized ponding on roads later this evening, especially for The Shoals as they will see the strongest storms today.
No storm today is expected to reach severe criteria.
An approaching cold front brings increased storm coverage Tuesday. Any storm tomorrow could produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. The front will not cool us down much, but it will usher in less humid air for the middle part of the week. Spotty storm chances do return for Labor Day weekend.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.