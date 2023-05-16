Scattered storm chances in the forecast Tuesday and for much of the rest of the work-week

Tuesday afternoon will be quite warm yet again. High temperatures will reach to the upper 80s with muggy conditions but a strong breeze. Afternoon scattered showers and storms will move through the region until just before bedtime tonight. As a result, the entire Tennessee Valley is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the biggest storm threats being gusty winds and pockets of isolated small hail.
Conditions will dry out in the overnight hours with overnight low temperatures dropping to the mid-60s.
Wednesday will bring drizzly conditions to some early in the morning but then we will be mostly dry by late morning and early afternoon. Shortly after lunchtime, scattered rain and storms returns back to the forecast and last through dinnertime. High temperature for the day will sit in the low 80s and be much closer to average for this time of year.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all bring chances for scattered rain and storms with temperatures staying much closer to average with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday and much of the next work-week will feature a mix of clouds and sun with dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5 MPH.