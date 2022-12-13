Scattered showers develop into heavy rain and storms early on Wednesday

Rain is moving in overnight. What starts out as scattered showers will develop into heavy rain and storms early on Wednesday morning.
The morning commute will be challenging as the rain sweeps through ahead of a strong cold front. Expect poor visibility, gusty winds, downpours and some localized flooding. Embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening will be capable of gusty winds. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 30 MPH are expected throughout the day. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches may lead to flash flooding in flood prone areas.
Flash Flood Warning takes effect Thursday morning and continues through Friday morning. Once the front passes, we will be left with sunny and cold conditions on Thursday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with even colder conditions settling in toward the weekend. A
Get set for a chilly weekend ahead. highs will be below average in the mid 40s with morning lows at or below freezing.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain moving in. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 30.
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and storms. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25.