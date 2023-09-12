Scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening

Grab the umbrella today! While most of us stay dry this morning, an approaching cold front will set off widespread showers and a few storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected but heavier storms may lead to ponding on the roads. Before the rain arrives, high temperatures reach the mid 80s.
The cold front pushes out of the area by tomorrow morning, ushering in a taste of Fall to close out the week. Highs stay in the low 80s while overnight lows may dip into the 50s in outlying areas. Rain chances return this weekend, with Saturday now featuring the best chance for scattered showers and storms.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.